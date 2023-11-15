Everyday Kentucky
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ police say

Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A baby is dead after a vehicle fire in Nicholasville.

Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.

Witnesses told police a man was working on a vehicle in a driveway when it ”blew up.” We’re told the man, who police called a suspect, ran off and it was believed he was seriously injured.

A search ensued, and police say he has since been found at an area hospital. Nearby schools were placed in a “soft lockdown” as a precaution, which has since been lifted. His name has not been released.

Police say a 4-month-old baby was inside the vehicle at the time and was killed.

No other details are available right now.

This is a developing story.

