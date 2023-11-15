Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence

A confirmed live pipe bomb was found on Springdale Extension in Cynthiana, according to the Cynthiana Democrat.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIAna, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking breaking news in Cynthiana.

A confirmed live pipe bomb was found on Springdale Extension in Cynthiana, according to the Cynthiana Democrat.

They report along with a bomb, police found an empty packet of black powder.

Police say the Lexington Bomb Squad responded to the scene to remove the device. They are taking it to the local airport to blow it up.

Roads were shut down in the area, but the Cynthiana Democrat reports first responders are leaving.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ police say
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Hundreds of people filled this Anderson County School board meeting.
Hundreds attend Anderson Co. school board meeting amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

Latest News

The crew will be in Kentucky two weeks.
Firefighters from multiple states helping battle Kentucky forest fires
AAA estimates 55.4 million will travel for Thanksgiving this year.
AAA predicts very busy Thanksgiving travel this year
Report: Bomb found at Kentucky park
Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ police say
WATCH | Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ police say