Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK Women’s Basketball takes first loss of the season

UK's Ajae Petty vs. Austin Peay
UK's Ajae Petty vs. Austin Peay(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Women’s Basketball (2-1) took it’s first loss of the season, falling to Austin Peay (1-2) 68-63 Tuesday night inside Georgetown’s Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.

Senior forward Ajae Petty had a team high 19 points and 14 rebound. Kentucky was without senior guard Maddie Scherr, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Cats made just 22 of 70 (31.4 percent) of its shots from the floor in the game, including just four of 20 (20 percent) from behind the arc.

After falling behind by 13 early in the fourth quarter, Kentucky mounted a run to make the game close. The Cats went on an 18-7 run to cut the deficit to just two, 63-61, with 1:24 to play. But Austin Peay made its free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, traveling to Fort Myers, Florida, to face Florida Gulf Coast. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on ESPN Plus.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Hundreds of people filled this Anderson County School board meeting.
Hundreds attend Anderson Co. school board meeting amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

Latest News

Jayden Quaintance, the top-ranked center in the Class of 2024, has signed with Kentucky.
Jayden Quaintance signs with Kentucky
Lyon County's Travis Perry at the free throw line in the KHSAA Sweet 16
UK Men’s Basketball lands commitment from state’s top prospect
Ajae Petty vs. USC-Upstate
UK women’s basketball commands USC-Upstate
Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) attempts to throw as Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim...
No. 8 Alabama spoils Senior Day for Kentucky