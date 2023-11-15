UK Women’s Basketball takes first loss of the season

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Women’s Basketball (2-1) took it’s first loss of the season, falling to Austin Peay (1-2) 68-63 Tuesday night inside Georgetown’s Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.

Senior forward Ajae Petty had a team high 19 points and 14 rebound. Kentucky was without senior guard Maddie Scherr, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Cats made just 22 of 70 (31.4 percent) of its shots from the floor in the game, including just four of 20 (20 percent) from behind the arc.

After falling behind by 13 early in the fourth quarter, Kentucky mounted a run to make the game close. The Cats went on an 18-7 run to cut the deficit to just two, 63-61, with 1:24 to play. But Austin Peay made its free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, traveling to Fort Myers, Florida, to face Florida Gulf Coast. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on ESPN Plus.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.