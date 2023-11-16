Bluegrass AgTech announces incentive program to encourage businesses to locate in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass AgTech Development Corp announced a new incentive program designed to encourage ag-tech and food-based businesses to locate in Kentucky.
Through its challenge grant program, bluegrass ag-tech will connect agricultural innovators with both public and private funding sources and incentives, attracting new agri-food and agri-business companies to Kentucky.
Each applicant may apply for up to 100 thousand dollars of grant funding in the first year.
The program is open to registered, for-profit businesses currently located in or willing to establish a presence in Lexington or Kentucky.
Applications must be completed by March 1
