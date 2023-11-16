Bluegrass AgTech announces incentive program to encourage businesses to locate in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass AgTech Development Corp announced a new incentive program designed to encourage ag-tech and food-based businesses to locate in Kentucky.

Through its challenge grant program, bluegrass ag-tech will connect agricultural innovators with both public and private funding sources and incentives, attracting new agri-food and agri-business companies to Kentucky.

Each applicant may apply for up to 100 thousand dollars of grant funding in the first year.

The program is open to registered, for-profit businesses currently located in or willing to establish a presence in Lexington or Kentucky.

Applications must be completed by March 1

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.