Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Bluegrass AgTech announces incentive program to encourage businesses to locate in Kentucky

Agriculture
Agriculture(MGN Online)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass AgTech Development Corp announced a new incentive program designed to encourage ag-tech and food-based businesses to locate in Kentucky.

Through its challenge grant program, bluegrass ag-tech will connect agricultural innovators with both public and private funding sources and incentives, attracting new agri-food and agri-business companies to Kentucky.

Each applicant may apply for up to 100 thousand dollars of grant funding in the first year.

The program is open to registered, for-profit businesses currently located in or willing to establish a presence in Lexington or Kentucky.

Applications must be completed by March 1

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Hundreds of people filled this Anderson County School board meeting.
Hundreds attend Anderson Co. school board meeting amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

Latest News

School threat MGN Online
Police: Danville high school student arrested for bomb threat
Hunter Plymale was arrested Monday.
Substitute teacher facing rape charges in Pike County
Snow in car
How to prepare your car for winter weather
The crew will be in Kentucky two weeks.
Firefighters from multiple states helping battle Kentucky forest fires
AAA estimates 55.4 million will travel for Thanksgiving this year.
AAA predicts very busy Thanksgiving travel this year