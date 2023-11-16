FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Rain To End The Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are now one week from Thanksgiving and our weather pattern is about to turn super active. This busy setup brings a Friday cold front into the region and that opens the door for a winter looking pattern for Thanksgiving week.

Temps out there today are generally 65-70 for many areas with a southwest wind kicking in. This wind is ahead of a cold front dropping in here from the northwest on Friday. This brings a healthy surge of showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder into Kentucky with the greatest rains falling in the central and eastern parts of the state.

A quarter to a half inch of rain is a good bet across much of central and eastern Kentucky. Locally higher amounts may show up.

Seasonably cold temps will be noted this weekend with dry skies, so get out and enjoy because a big storm is set to impact us starting Monday.

For more than a week now, I’ve talked about cold air coming in for Thanksgiving week… A week that may feature two storm systems to bookend the long holiday period. That call is looking pretty good right now.

This first storm system impacts us Monday through Wednesday as it rolls from the southern Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley with a second low developing along the east coast. If that sounds like a wintertime setup that’s because it essentially is.

The models, as expected, still go back and forth on some backlash winter weather impacting us behind this storm. Cold temps are likely for Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.