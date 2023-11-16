Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A big temperature dip & a pre-Thanksgiving system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For all of you warm-weather fans, you will get another treat today as highs will crank up to around 70 degrees.

I usually don’t find many people who complain too much about temperature forecasts that include highs in the neighborhood of 70. If you are one of those who do not like it, don’t worry because change is coming our way soon! Expect mainly a mix of sun and clouds for your skies today. All of that sunshine and this airmass will help keep highs well above average.

A cold front will drop in on Friday. It will have plenty of moisture with it and spread those showers throughout Kentucky. I think we could see a good half-inch to a full inch of total rainfall from this round. On the other side of the front, we will see our first decent temperature drop. Highs will fall from near 70 to just shy of 50 on Saturday.

Next week is a huge one for all of us. Whether you are traveling or staying right here at home, it is a very important forecast. A storm system will come together on Tuesday and begin pushing rain into the region. Winds will pick up and become very gusty at times. So we have the wind and rain covered and many of you will keep that around for part of the day on Wednesday. Well... until it makes a switch to some SNOW! There is a good indication that flakes will fly on the day before Thanksgiving. The day of the holiday looks dry but it will be bitterly cold for this time of year! Highs will hover around freezing or below. That means we are around 25 degrees below average. This will go through some changes but I will be right here talking you through every single one of them!

Take care of each other!

