Kentucky receives commitment from offensive lineman Marc Nave

Nave initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his commitment at the end of September(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football added another player to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday. 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman Marc Nave announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Nave initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his commitment at the end of September. Nave is ranked as the No. 44 interior offensive lineman by 247Sports and the No. 25 senior in the state of Ohio.

Nave is out of Toledo, Ohio, and plays at Toledo Central Catholic. He becomes the third offensive lineman commit in Kentucky’s 2024 class.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

