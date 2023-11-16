Everyday Kentucky
Major League Baseball owners approve A’s move to Las Vegas

Will become first MLB team to relocate since Nationals in 2005
The Oakland A's lease at their current stadium expires in 2024.
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Los Vegas, Nev. (WKYT) - The Oakland Athletics will be relocating to Las Vegas after Major League Baseball owners approved the move on Thursday, per CBS Sports.

The A’s will become the first MLB team to switch cities since the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals in 2005.

The A’s current lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 season. The timeline for the team’s move is still to be determined.

Owners are scheduled to meet later this week in Arlington, Texas, and at least 75% of them must officially approve the move.

