Police: Danville high school student arrested for bomb threat

School threat MGN Online(MGN Online)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville police say they arrested a high school student for making a bomb threat on Wednesday.

They say the Danville 911 Center received a call of a bomb threat at Danville High School.

The unidentified caller stated a bomb had been placed at Danville High School and then disconnected.

Danville Police say they responded to the scene and conducted an internal and external sweep of the school.

They say officers developed a suspect and arrested a 15-year-old male student on school grounds.

The school was given the all clear at 2:20 p.m.

The suspect was charged with terroristic threatening.

