Symposium held to help veterans enter the civilian workforce

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A symposium was held Thursday that helped show employers the benefit of hiring veterans.

The 2nd annual Veterans Employment and Training Symposium serves those who once served us.

“We’re so excited to helping Kentucky expand their work with a population that brings so much to the workforce,” said Dallas Kratzer, senior associate with Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs.

Kentucky Community and Technical College invites employers who are interested in hiring veterans and transitioning service workers to continue in outside careers after their time of service.

Thursday’s meeting explains to them everything a veteran employee can bring to the table.

“We’re going to share with them what is a veteran, what is a military culture. To help them see how they can engage veterans in the workforce and bring them into their businesses,” said Kratzer.

Kratzer is a veteran himself. He’s worked hands-on in getting veterans hired for years.

“We have service members who are in jobs as aircraft maintenance officers or specialists. We have folks in the medical field, EMTs,” said Kratzer.

Kratzer hopes the symposium can get employers on the same page, and create some stability for veterans after their time of service.

“It’s stressful when you get out of the military, and you have a new workplace to go and you have folks that act differently than you’ve been exposed to for however many years you were in. This allows that transition to be smoothed out,” Kratzer said.

