Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK HealthCare first in Kentucky to conduct high-tech procedure

UK HealthCare first in Kentucky to conduct high-tech procedure
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a robot is being used to extract a kidney from a donor to a recipient.

Dr. Alejadro Cracco has performed more than a dozen robotic-assisted donor nephrectomies at another facility in Chicago before coming to UK.

We asked Dr. Cracco if there were any concerns he’s come across using this new technology, and he said there are “no red flags or concerns we can identify at this moment.”

We are told patients who receive this type of robotic assistance have fewer incisions, less post-op pain and a reduced risk of complications—welcome news for patients using this method to get a new kidney.

UK and the University of Louisville are also competing in the Gift of Life Challenge to raise awareness for organ donors.

“So you can currently register, and you can help out in that competition if you’d like and help become the second chance of life for someone waiting,” said UK HealthCare Transplant Outreach Manager Elizabeth Powell.

UK HealthCare says the hospital has conducted more than 200 organ transplants so far this year and a total of 6,000 transplants since 1964.

Click here for more information on how you can sign up for the Gift of Live Challenge.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
The pipe bomb was found in these bricks.
Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence
Men convicted in Lexington murder sentenced
Fayette County Public Schools officials say a loaded gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High...
Loaded gun found at Lexington high school
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal incident in Carter County
Fatal incident under investigation in Carter County

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
After several work sessions and discussions, Berea City Council set regulations on alcohol...
Berea adopts new alcohol regulations
On Wednesday, a vehicle blast on Eagle Nest Drive killed a four-month-old Nicholasville girl.
Neighbors describe deadly blast that killed Nicholasville infant
UK HealthCare first in Kentucky to conduct high-tech procedure
WATCH | UK HealthCare first in Kentucky to conduct high-tech procedure