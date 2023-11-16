Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK’s Ray Davis to play in East-West Shrine Bowl

Game set for Feb. 1
UK running back Ray Davis will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl
UK running back Ray Davis will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl(Regina Rickert)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Ray Davis will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, organizers announced on Thursday.

Davis, in his only season with the Wildcats, is second in the SEC with 929 rushing yards. The senior from San Francisco leads the Wildcats with 16 touchdowns.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is played Feb. 1 at The Star, part of the Dallas Cowboys’ training complex in Frisco, Tex.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
The pipe bomb was found in these bricks.
Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence
Men convicted in Lexington murder sentenced
Fayette County Public Schools officials say a loaded gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High...
Loaded gun found at Lexington high school
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal incident in Carter County
Fatal incident under investigation in Carter County

Latest News

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky falls to No. 1 Kansas in Champions Classic
UK's Ajae Petty vs. Austin Peay
UK Women’s Basketball takes first loss of the season
Jayden Quaintance, the top-ranked center in the Class of 2024, has signed with Kentucky.
Jayden Quaintance signs with Kentucky
UK Men’s Basketball lands commitment from state’s top prospect
WATCH | UK Men’s Basketball lands commitment from state’s top prospect