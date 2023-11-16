UK’s Ray Davis to play in East-West Shrine Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Ray Davis will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, organizers announced on Thursday.

Davis, in his only season with the Wildcats, is second in the SEC with 929 rushing yards. The senior from San Francisco leads the Wildcats with 16 touchdowns.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is played Feb. 1 at The Star, part of the Dallas Cowboys’ training complex in Frisco, Tex.

