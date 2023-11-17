Everyday Kentucky
Child’s body found in Kentucky; two arrested on murder charges

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official identification.(Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said they believe they found the body of 4-year-old Chloe Darnel.

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official identification.

In a Facebook post, deputies said initial reports indicate that the child may have been missing since September.

Police arrested 24-year-old Brittany Slaughter and 34-year-old Adam Hayes, both of Williamsburg, in connection with Darnel’s disappearance.

Both Slaughter and Hayes were charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

