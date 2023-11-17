Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Crews putting out EKY forest fires continue to battle unfavorable weather

The aftermath of a fire that started Thursday evening in Clay County.
The aftermath of a fire that started Thursday evening in Clay County.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Forest fires are still burning in eastern Kentucky.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry said, as of Friday morning, there were 18 active fires.

Since November 3, forest fires have burned nearly 33,000 acres. Firefighters have been battling tough weather conditions despite Friday’s rain.

“One significant challenge we have with the weather is how dry it is. Every time we have a storm system move in like we have today, we have increased wind. So even though we may have increased relative humidity, we also have increased wind so that offsets the advantage of increased humidity,” said Stephen Gabbard of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Crews from around the state and even states such as Idaho, Texas, and Minnesota continue to battle the flames.

“We were already having snow. We’ve got everything all winterized. I was due to be laid off last Tuesday, and they said, ‘no, you’re headed to Kentucky,’ so we unwinterized our truck and loaded up all our gear, and here we are,” said David Gould, a fire lead out of Minnesota.

Overall, everyone is hoping for some helpful weather soon to put an end to this.

“What we need to end it is a significant soaking rain for a couple days. At least you know an inch or two where we have that good soaking rain,” said Beth Williams of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and drug...
Kentucky teacher arrested at school
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast
On Wednesday, a vehicle blast on Eagle Nest Drive killed a four-month-old Nicholasville girl.
Neighbors describe deadly blast that killed Nicholasville infant

Latest News

Deputies are working to identify a man found dead in Jessamine County.
Deputies working to identify body found near river
Due to extended sports coverage, WKYT News at 6 p.m. on Saturday will be live streaming above.
WATCH LIVE: WKYT News at 6 p.m. for Saturday
Friday morning detectives shared testimony in the case of Jacolby Williams, the man police...
Man accused of shooting teenager at Cookout in court
More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation
More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation