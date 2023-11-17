FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Talkin’ Turkey Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a wet day for much of the region as a cold front rolls across the Commonwealth. This boundary brings seasonably cold air for the weekend, but there’s an absolutely frigid air mass coming at us Thanksgiving week. This is a pattern that looks a lot like the heart of wintertime.

Let’s kick things off with what’s going on out there today. Showers are working from west to east with our cold front crossing into the state late this afternoon and evening. Beneficial rains of .25″ to .50″ will be common across central and eastern Kentucky with locally higher amounts possible. Much lighter amounts will be possible in the west.

The showers will taper from northwest to southeast this evening into the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Much colder air sweeps in behind this for the weekend. Highs on Saturday may not get out of the 40s for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

Sunday looks really good with near normal temps.

That brings us to our big storm system coming our way in the Monday through Wednesday time period. In the overall scheme of things, I have no changes to the thoughts I’ve had out on this system for quite a while now.

Low pressure develops in the lower Mississippi Valley Monday and lifts northward into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. From there, our strengthening storm works to the northeast with a second low popping along the east coast.

Rain moves in here from southwest to northeast fairly quickly on Monday.

Rounds of rain and gusty winds will be common Tuesday as the low works through the region. There could even be a rumble of thunder.

Winds will be gusty as this low works through with peak gusts of 30-35mph possible.

Cold air quickly surges in behind the departing low Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Temps turn cold for Thanksgiving Day.

