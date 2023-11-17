Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Georgetown’s Oliver named Mid-South Coach of the Year

Tigers (8-1, 6-0) win conference championship
Georgetown head coach Chris Oliver was named the Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year.
Georgetown head coach Chris Oliver was named the Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year.(Steve Moss | Georgetown College)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Second-year Georgetown College coach Chris Oliver was named the Mid-South Conference football Coach of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.

For Oliver, who previously led Lindsey Wilson to a national championship, it marks the sixth time winning the Mid-South Coach of the Year award.

The Tigers finish the season ranked No. 4 in the country, earning a 4-seed in the upcoming NAIA Football Championship. Georgetown will play against an undetermined opponent in the second-round of the NAIA Football Championship on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown.

Eight Georgetown players were named to the Mid-South Conference first-team, while six Tiger players were named to the second all-conference team.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and drug...
Kentucky teacher arrested at school
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Chris Bailey's Winter Forecast
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast
20-year-old Alyssia Sparks with her eight-month-old baby, Alaejah Garrard.
‘You meet her, you love her’: Family remembers young mother killed in crash

Latest News

Nave initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his commitment at the end of September
Kentucky receives commitment from offensive lineman Marc Nave
UK running back Ray Davis will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl
UK’s Ray Davis to play in East-West Shrine Bowl
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky falls to No. 1 Kansas in Champions Classic
UK's Ajae Petty vs. Austin Peay
UK Women’s Basketball takes first loss of the season