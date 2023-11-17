Georgetown’s Oliver named Mid-South Coach of the Year

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Second-year Georgetown College coach Chris Oliver was named the Mid-South Conference football Coach of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.

For Oliver, who previously led Lindsey Wilson to a national championship, it marks the sixth time winning the Mid-South Coach of the Year award.

The Tigers finish the season ranked No. 4 in the country, earning a 4-seed in the upcoming NAIA Football Championship. Georgetown will play against an undetermined opponent in the second-round of the NAIA Football Championship on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown.

Eight Georgetown players were named to the Mid-South Conference first-team, while six Tiger players were named to the second all-conference team.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.