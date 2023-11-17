Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain today with wintry hints for next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will lead to the first cooler shot in this forecast.

Temperatures will not just drop by 20 or 30 degrees in a short amount of time today. It will be a gradual process as the rain makes its way through the region. Once we reach the other side of it all we will be that much cooler, just not all at once. Highs will hover around 50 on Saturday and in the mid-50s by Sunday. While this is cooler than what we have been experiencing, it is actually pretty close to normal.

Rains will likely accumulate to around a quarter of an inch to a full inch. These are so beneficial for the region as we continue to deal with fires.

A storm system will come together on Tuesday and begin pushing rain into the region. Winds will pick up and become very gusty at times. So we have the wind and rain covered and many of you will keep that around for part of the day on Wednesday. There is a good indication that flakes will fly on the day before Thanksgiving. The day of the holiday looks dry but it will be bitterly cold for this time of year! Highs will hover around the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Some will be above it and other will be below it. If we hit that range, it means we are around 25 degrees below average. This will go through some changes but I will be right here talking you through every single one of them!

Take care of each other!

