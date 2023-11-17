Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky man killed in logging accident

Ambulance
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VANCLEVE, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of a logger is under investigation in Kentucky.

According to state police, it happened Thursday afternoon on Williams Rd, in the Vancleve community of Breathitt County.

KSP says 40-year-old Taylor Neace Jr. was attempting to cut a tree when it fell into his path, striking him. Neace was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neace was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

