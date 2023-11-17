Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington council approves resolution to give $1m to Keeneland, LSC

Both Keeneland and the Lexington Sporting Club are outside the growth boundary but supporters say these projects will create jobs.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Urban County Council approved incentives for Keeneland and the Lexington sporting club.

They read the second resolution Thursday night to give the organizations $1 million each.

The money comes from a city fund, which is supposed to help with public infrastructure projects inside the city’s growth boundary.

Both Keeneland and the Lexington Sporting Club are outside the growth boundary but supporters say these projects will create jobs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
The pipe bomb was found in these bricks.
Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence
Men convicted in Lexington murder sentenced
Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and drug...
Kentucky teacher arrested at school
Fayette County Public Schools officials say a loaded gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High...
Loaded gun found at Lexington high school

Latest News

The fire is at Towne Place apartments in downtown Morehead near campus.
Crews battle fire at Morehead apartment building
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
New info released in Whitley County missing persons case
Chris Bailey's Winter Forecast
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast