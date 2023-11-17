Man accused of shooting teenager at Cookout in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday morning, detectives shared testimony in the case of Jacolby Williams, the man police believe shot and killed 18-year-old Demetrius Hampton in September.

Williams is accused of shooting Hampton at the Cookout on South Broadway. Police say he then fled the scene.

He was later arrested in Arizona and extradited to Lexington, where he entered a ‘not-guilty’ plea in his first appearance.

Friday morning, Detective John Davis of the Lexington Police Department shared new information. The case was then proceeded to the grand jury.

Witnesses told Davis that Hampton stumbled into Williams at the drive-thru window, the two had a verbal altercation, then Williams fired two shots, with one hitting Hampton in the upper torso.

Hampton died on the scene. Davis said that Hampton did have a firearm on him. They found it tucked deeply in his pants.

Davis shared that witnesses and surveillance video both show Williams as the shooter.

After the first shot, Davis shared that seven shots were fired from a 2nd firearm in the direction of the red Ford escape Williams drove away in. Davis did not disclose the identity of the 2nd shooter.

Flock cameras later located the Red Ford Escape parked in a lot on East 6th Street. Inside were bullet casings that matched those of the firearm police believe Williams was using.

Williams’s bond will remain at half a million dollars.

