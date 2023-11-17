Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Man accused of shooting teenager at Cookout in court

Friday morning, detectives shared testimony in the case of Jacolby Williams, the man police believe shot and killed 18-year-old Demetrius Hampton in September.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday morning, detectives shared testimony in the case of Jacolby Williams, the man police believe shot and killed 18-year-old Demetrius Hampton in September.

Williams is accused of shooting Hampton at the Cookout on South Broadway. Police say he then fled the scene.

He was later arrested in Arizona and extradited to Lexington, where he entered a ‘not-guilty’ plea in his first appearance.

Friday morning, Detective John Davis of the Lexington Police Department shared new information. The case was then proceeded to the grand jury.

Witnesses told Davis that Hampton stumbled into Williams at the drive-thru window, the two had a verbal altercation, then Williams fired two shots, with one hitting Hampton in the upper torso.

Hampton died on the scene. Davis said that Hampton did have a firearm on him. They found it tucked deeply in his pants.

Davis shared that witnesses and surveillance video both show Williams as the shooter.

After the first shot, Davis shared that seven shots were fired from a 2nd firearm in the direction of the red Ford escape Williams drove away in. Davis did not disclose the identity of the 2nd shooter.

Flock cameras later located the Red Ford Escape parked in a lot on East 6th Street. Inside were bullet casings that matched those of the firearm police believe Williams was using.

Williams’s bond will remain at half a million dollars.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and drug...
Kentucky teacher arrested at school
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Chris Bailey's Winter Forecast
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast
20-year-old Alyssia Sparks with her eight-month-old baby, Alaejah Garrard.
‘You meet her, you love her’: Family remembers young mother killed in crash

Latest News

More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation
More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation
Child’s body found in Kentucky; two arrested on murder charges
WATCH | Child’s body found in Kentucky; two arrested on murder charges
Man accused of shooting teenager at Cookout in court
WATCH | Man accused of shooting teenager at Cookout in court
The investigation resulted in 28 suspects being indicted, arrested, and charged with multiple...
More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation