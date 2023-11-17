UK Police asks community to help with ‘Cram the Cruiser’ Toy Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Police are once again cramming their cruisers with toys for kids at UK Healthcare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Chief Joe Monroe says every year, they try to beat out the previous year. So now, in their 7th year, they have a hefty goal of collecting hundreds of toys.

Parked right out front of UK Police headquarters is a cruiser ready to be filled from floor to ceiling.

Chief Monroe said this is his favorite time of the year, and he loves to see the patients’ faces light up when they get a brand-new toy.

Monroe said they partner with the Jonathan Ard family for this. Ard was from Georgetown and served in the Special Forces. After his death in 2016, Monroe said the toy drive was done in his honor.

They’re collecting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

“I start growing the beard, usually in April or May, so I can really have the true Santa beard going on. It’s one of my favorite things I love to do and really have fun with being in the role as Chief of Police. In doing so, it gives us a chance to give back to the kids at the hospital who may not be able to get out and see Santa, have Santa come visit them,” said Chief Monroe.

From now until December 15, people can drop off toys at the police department on Euclid Ave. or have them mailed to the station directly.

For more information: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/philanthropy/ways-to-give/upcoming-events

