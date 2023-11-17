Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK Police asks community to help with ‘Cram the Cruiser’ Toy Drive

They’re collecting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.
They’re collecting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Police are once again cramming their cruisers with toys for kids at UK Healthcare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Chief Joe Monroe says every year, they try to beat out the previous year. So now, in their 7th year, they have a hefty goal of collecting hundreds of toys.

Parked right out front of UK Police headquarters is a cruiser ready to be filled from floor to ceiling.

Chief Monroe said this is his favorite time of the year, and he loves to see the patients’ faces light up when they get a brand-new toy.

Monroe said they partner with the Jonathan Ard family for this. Ard was from Georgetown and served in the Special Forces. After his death in 2016, Monroe said the toy drive was done in his honor.

They’re collecting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

“I start growing the beard, usually in April or May, so I can really have the true Santa beard going on. It’s one of my favorite things I love to do and really have fun with being in the role as Chief of Police. In doing so, it gives us a chance to give back to the kids at the hospital who may not be able to get out and see Santa, have Santa come visit them,” said Chief Monroe.

From now until December 15, people can drop off toys at the police department on Euclid Ave. or have them mailed to the station directly.

For more information: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/philanthropy/ways-to-give/upcoming-events

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and drug...
Kentucky teacher arrested at school
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Chris Bailey's Winter Forecast
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast
20-year-old Alyssia Sparks with her eight-month-old baby, Alaejah Garrard.
‘You meet her, you love her’: Family remembers young mother killed in crash