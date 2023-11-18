Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Chilly but calm weekend

FastCast | Alexa Minton tracks a calm weekend
By Alexa Minton
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain will roll entirely out of the region this morning, leaving us with a chill and mostly clear skies. Your weekend kicks off with some dry air and temps climbing towards the 50 degree mark - a little chillier than this past week thanks to a cold front behind all the rain. High temps peak in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Sunday keeps up with the mild weather trend, temps are still settling at best in the 50s. Mostly clear skies until the evening hours when our high pressure starts to trend over the Appalachian Mountains and we see more cloud cover rolling in from the west late Sunday.

We are starting off our Thanksgiving week with a nice sized storm system rolling across the region. Rain starts on Monday, with a heavy band pushing over the commonwealth. Showers will persist into Tuesday, adding in some gusty wind conditions as the storms tracks towards the east coast. On the back half of the storm is a cooler air mass, bringing in below average temps for Wednesday and keeping them around for Turkey Day.

Overall, your thanksgiving travel might be filled with some rain showers. Make sure to plan around the rain for your trips to the grocery - but the good news is Thanksgiving football and your Turkey trots should be completely dry!

Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Kentucky man killed in logging accident
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast
The investigation resulted in 28 suspects being indicted, arrested, and charged with multiple...
More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Deputies are working to identify a man found dead in Jessamine County.
Deputies working to identify body found near river

Latest News

FastCast | Alexa Minton tracks a calm weekend
FastCast | Alexa Minton tracks a calm weekend
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Talkin’ Turkey Week
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Talkin’ Turkey Week
Big storm system
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Talkin’ Turkey Week
Another system blows in next week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain today with wintry hints for next week