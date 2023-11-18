Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Chilly but calm weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain will roll entirely out of the region this morning, leaving us with a chill and mostly clear skies. Your weekend kicks off with some dry air and temps climbing towards the 50 degree mark - a little chillier than this past week thanks to a cold front behind all the rain. High temps peak in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Sunday keeps up with the mild weather trend, temps are still settling at best in the 50s. Mostly clear skies until the evening hours when our high pressure starts to trend over the Appalachian Mountains and we see more cloud cover rolling in from the west late Sunday.

We are starting off our Thanksgiving week with a nice sized storm system rolling across the region. Rain starts on Monday, with a heavy band pushing over the commonwealth. Showers will persist into Tuesday, adding in some gusty wind conditions as the storms tracks towards the east coast. On the back half of the storm is a cooler air mass, bringing in below average temps for Wednesday and keeping them around for Turkey Day.

Overall, your thanksgiving travel might be filled with some rain showers. Make sure to plan around the rain for your trips to the grocery - but the good news is Thanksgiving football and your Turkey trots should be completely dry!

Have a great Saturday!

