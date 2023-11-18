Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Quiet rest of weekend before more rain on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A quiet evening for us as we will have clear skies; it will be very chilly. Temperatures will have fallen into the 40s to start the evening. Skies stay clear throughout the night as temperatures dip below freezing, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday will feature lots of sunshine to start the day as temperatures quickly climb into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with a few passing clouds very late in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will continue to roll in for the evening as it will eventually turn mostly cloudy. It will be another chilly night with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday starts out on a cloudy note, and it will continue to stay cloudy throughout the day. Eventually, a few showers will arrive later in the day as our next system approaches. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There may be a few spots in southern Kentucky that rise into the low 60s. By the time we reach the evening and especially the overnight hours, the wind picks up, and widespread rain fills across the area. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Widespread rain will continue to fall into the day Tuesday but will decrease in coverage some by the time we reach the afternoon hours. It will be a breezy day as well, with highs in the low to mid 60s. This system will produce some promising rain, likely bringing anywhere from 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain. We will still have some scattered lingering showers around into the evening and overnight as lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Skies stay pretty cloudy to start Wednesday, with a stray shower possible throughout the day. We may see a few more showers late in the day. Wednesday will be cooler as highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows will be down into the low to mid 30s.

Thanksgiving will be slightly below average for temperatures, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s. More of the same for Black Friday as it will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.