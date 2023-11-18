Community-wide Baby Shower provides healthcare opportunities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families gathered today at the Passport by Molina Healthcare in Lexington for Fiesta del Bienvenido de Bebe - a baby shower for expectant parents in Lexington’s Hispanic Community.

Nicole Yates from Passport by Molina Healthcare said, “We have definitely been working on our maternal care for women and special populations so we are bringing this to them to let the Hispanic Community know we are here to serve them.”

The Nest – a non profit organization for Women, Children and Families, partnered with Molina Healthcare for the shower; helping provide, games, gifts, and infant necessities for the mothers in attendance.

In addition to the fun and games, healthcare information was provided through community vendors offering information about health services for those in need. According to the 2021 Kentucky Minority Health Status report, 11pecernt of Hispanic Women received delayed or no prenatal care – and of those that did receive prenatal care – 24.3 percent of the care provided to Hispanic women was deemed inadequate.

“We know black and brown communities often do not receive healthcare and so it is to break barriers. So, language barriers, a barrier of just being afraid to go to the doctor, not having the resources, the money to get those resources – and so if we can eliminate them, we are happy to do so” said Yates.

While the event today was invite only, those seeking aid in finding the proper healthcare plan and path for their family are encouraged to reach out to both Passport and the Nest for guidance in their time of need

“We are trying to do everything we can to make sure that our members get the healthcare they deserve. And if we are eliminating the barriers by having a baby shower is one small thing that we can do then we are excited to be here today.”

Officials also want to remind folks that even if they received aid during the pandemic they need to check back in and redetermine their healthcare plan and information in order to continue receiving medical care and support.

