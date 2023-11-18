Everyday Kentucky
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Lexington

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Lexington.

Police were called out to Richmond Rd. at Mt. Tabor Rd. around 9:01pm Friday night.

They say they found a man dead in the road, near the Speedway.

The road was shut down for some time, but has since reopened.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

At this time, police have not made any arrests.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

