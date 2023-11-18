Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Lexington.

Police were called out to Richmond Rd. at Mt. Tabor Rd. around 9:01pm Friday night.

They say they found a man dead in the road, near the Speedway.

The road was shut down for some time, but has since reopened.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

At this time, police have not made any arrests.

