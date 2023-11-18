Everyday Kentucky
Reed Sheppard scores 25 to lead No. 17 Kentucky in 101-67 rout of Stonehill

Kentucky (3-1) made 17 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half
Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham (0) drives around Stonehill guard Se'yphon Triplett (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Reed Sheppard scored 25 points to lead No. 16 Kentucky to a 101-67 win over Stonehill on Friday night.

Sheppard added seven assists and three steals to lead four players in double figures. Kentucky (3-1) made 17 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half. Sheppard led the team with seven.

Rob Dillingham, also a freshman, scored 20 points for Kentucky, and Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell added 15 each.

Coming off an 89-84 loss to No. 1 Kansas in the Champions Classic, the Wildcats showed no signs of a letdown and put the game beyond reach after the Skyhawks scored the first five points.

Trailing 10-5 three minutes into the contest, the Wildcats responded with a 25-5 run, capped with a 14-0 spurt for a 30-15 lead.

Kentucky scored a season-high 58 points in the opening half.

Max Zegarowski and Tony Felder led Stonehill (1-4) with 15 points each, followed by Jackson Benigni with 11.

BIG PICTURE

Stonehill: The Skyhawks have played four of their first five games in the road and surrendered more than 100 points in three straight losses to No. 5 Connecticut (107-67), Saint Joseph’s (100-56) and Kentucky. The contest against the Wildcats was the program’s first against a Southeastern Conference foe.

Kentucky: The Wildcats began a four-game homestand. Kentucky is poised to make a jump in the Top 25 following the loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. Kentucky has proven to be a threat behind the arc and has made 39 3-pointers in the past two games.

UP NEXT

Stonehill: Visit Texas A&M Commerce on Monday.

Kentucky: Host Saint Joseph’s on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

