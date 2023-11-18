WKYT High School Game Time - Region final round of KHSAA playoffs

Everyday Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The post-season is heating up and Region Championships were on the line as the third round of the KHSAA State Football Finals kicked off on Friday night. Several area teams survived and advanced to play Thanksgiving weekend.

Boyle County outlasted Corbin 21-14, Bryan Station blasted Ryle 49-12, Franklin County jumped out to a 37-7 lead on Bardstown before holding on 37-29 while Douglass stunned Male in Louisville 21-20. These and other highlights are right here for your pigskin entertainment.

High School Game Time Pt.1
High School Game Time Pt.2

