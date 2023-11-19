Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Building clouds for incoming rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps start off frosty - with chilly conditions dipping our temperatures down into the 20s to start of our morning. Skies will remain clear for the day, but cloud cover is building consistently. Late in the evening into early Monday we will see rain showers begin in Western Kentucky and lead us to more widespread rain at the start of the week,

We are starting off our Thanksgiving week with a nice sized storm system rolling across the region. Rain starts on Monday, with a heavy band pushing over the commonwealth. Showers will persist into Tuesday, adding in some gusty wind conditions as the storms tracks towards the east coast. On the back half of the storm is a cooler air mass, bringing in below average temps for Wednesday and keeping them around for Turkey Day.

Overall, your thanksgiving travel might be filled with some rain showers. Make sure to plan around the rain for your trips to the grocery - but the good news is Thanksgiving football and your Turkey trots should be completely dry!

Have a great Sunday!

