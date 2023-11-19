Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Some much needed rain coming before Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Partly cloudy skies will be with us this evening as it will be chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. More clouds will continue to arrive as we head into the overnight as lows will be into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A cloudy start is expected for Monday as temperatures will rise into the 40s by mid-morning. It stays cloudy throughout the day, with a few showers possible by the afternoon, but most, if not all, will stay dry at least during the day. Highs will be into the mid to upper 50s, but many in southern and eastern Kentucky will likely rise into the low to mid 60s. As we head into the evening, rain will begin to really work its way in as it turns breezy. Periods of rain will be with us through overnight as it will be breezy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

For Tuesday, it will start out cloudy, rainy, and breezy. Periods of rain will continue through the morning hours and start to lighten up some during the afternoon. Highs will be into the mid to upper 50s, with a few places around 60. Cloudy skies will continue into the evening as rain starts to taper. Only a stray leftover shower will be possible for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will start out with plenty of clouds across the area and some peeks of sunshine. A few showers will be possible, especially earlier in the day. It will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, and it will be mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows will be down into the low to mid 30s.

Thanksgiving will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with just a stray shower possible. It will be a nice, seasonal day as high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. There will be the chance for a few showers on Thanksgiving night into the overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will start out with a few showers to start the day; otherwise, it stays cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Next weekend will feature a few showers, possibly on Saturday, and a partly cloudy day on Sunday. It will be very chilly next weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

