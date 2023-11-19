Everyday Kentucky
EKU sends Parker McKinney out on a win

EKU football
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) -In the final regular season game for both teams, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6, 3-2 UAC) topped the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-7, 0-5 UAC) 36-24 Saturday afternoon.

In the win, sixth-year quarterback Parker McKinney threw for 257 yards and one touchdown going 25-of-38 through the air in the win.

“I think he’s one of the greatest to play here and to play FCS football,” said head coach Walt Wells following the win. “I think the toughness he’s shown this year says a lot about him...Whoever drafts him or picks him up is going to get one heck of a player.”

The performance secured the Coalfield, Tennessee native 11th place all-time in FCS passing yards at 12,494 in his career.

Eastern Kentucky (5-6, 4-2 UAC) ended the season on a high note and prevented Stephen F. Austin (3-8, 0-6 UAC) from winning a conference game all year.

