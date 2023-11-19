Man seriously hurt after shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Lexington.

Lexington Police were called out to Tates Creek Road near Armstrong Mill around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Police have not released any information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.