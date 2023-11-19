Everyday Kentucky
Man seriously hurt after shooting in Lexington

WKYT News at 7:00 AM Sunday
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Lexington.

Lexington Police were called out to Tates Creek Road near Armstrong Mill around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Police have not released any information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

