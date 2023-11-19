Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant.(Source: Getty Images via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNN) - Miss Nicaragua has been crowned 2023′s Miss Universe.

Meet Sheynnis Palacios. She bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador.

This year’s competition brought together 84 winners of national pageants around the globe. They were judged by a panel that included model Halima Aden, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and TikTok influencer Avani Gregg.

Miss Thailand placed as first runner-up.

Palacios takes the crown from R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who served as last year’s Miss Universe.

When asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation resulted in 28 suspects being indicted, arrested, and charged with multiple...
More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Lexington
Man arrested after shooting in Madison County
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast
Stu Silberman and his daughter Traci following the kidney transplant.
‘We’re lucky because there was a light at the end of the tunnel’: Former FCPS Superintendent gets new kidney from daughter

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Gaza’s largest hospital has become the epicenter of fighting in the besieged enclave....
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza hospital crisis
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California
Friends, coworkers share memories of Lexington woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash