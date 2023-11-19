Everyday Kentucky
Missing hunter found dead in Clay County

Missing hunter found dead, nearly three years after disappearance.
Missing hunter found dead, nearly three years after disappearance.(family)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A hunter who went missing in Clay County in 2020 was found dead Friday night.

Clay County Coroner Joe Crockett says another hunter found 69-year-old Robert “Bob” Estep laying under an ATV in a remote area.

He was found off Ky. 149 near Britton Branch, near where his family believed he may have gone.

Estep went missing December 15, 2020.

During the initial search, officials used drones and a helicopter in hopes of spotting him.

His family said Estep was an experienced hunter and knew the area well.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

