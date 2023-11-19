Everyday Kentucky
Morehead State falls in season finale

Morehead State senior wide receiver Kyle Daly
Morehead State senior wide receiver Kyle Daly(Morehead State Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLINTON, S.C. (WKYT) - The Morehead State Eagles (4-7, 3-5 PFL) fell in their season finale, on the road at Presbyterian College (4-7, 2-6 PFL) 31 to 27 on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles scored on a blocked punt return and a interception return, but Presbyterian added a crucial 97-yard fumble return for a score. A key play came with just over a minute left in the third quarter as the Eagles appeared to be going in a for a score, a fumble on a run was scooped by PC’s Brooks Russ-Martin who scrambled 97 yards the other way for a touchdown to take the lead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

