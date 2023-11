LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash is impacting traffic on I-75 in Lexington.

The crash is near mile marker 115 on the northbound side, according to the city’s real-time traffic ticker. Exit 115 leads to Newtown Pike.

At least one person is hurt.

WKYT has a crew on the way. We will update this story as we learn more from first responders.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.