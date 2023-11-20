Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Fact✓Check | Thanksgiving holiday ranks number 2 for deadly crashes

We are taking a closer look at traffic numbers from Kentucky State Police over the past decade.
We are taking a closer look at traffic numbers from Kentucky State Police over the past decade.(IIHS | MGN)
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be one of the busiest we’ve seen in years, with thousands of Kentuckians driving to their destinations. That can mean more crashes, with more injuries and deaths.

We are taking a closer look at traffic numbers from Kentucky State Police over the past decade.

It’s important to remember that traffic patterns did change during COVID, so we are trying to review a broader amount of years here.

What we have found is that the Thanksgiving holiday period ranks second in the number of total injuries and deaths on the road. The only holiday higher is Independence Day.

On average, 314 people are injured during the Thanksgiving holiday. The number of people killed on the roads during the same holiday period is around 8.

If we look at wrecks by month, November is in the top three. October, November and December are the top three months for the highest number of crashes in the state at more than 11,000 each month.

These numbers are a big reason why troopers target the Thanksgiving holiday weekend for traffic enforcement.

Expect to see state police out on the roads all week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing hunter found dead, nearly three years after disappearance.
Missing hunter found dead in Clay County
One man left with life threatening injuries after Lexington shooting.
Man seriously hurt after shooting in Lexington
Friends, coworkers share memories of Lexington woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
One dead after I-75 crash involving police cruiser, semi

Latest News

Deputy Caleb Conley
Tunnel to Towers covers mortgage for Conley family
In Lexington’s first homicide of 2023, Andre Maxberry lost her grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr.
‘My heart hurts’: Lexington advocate shares frustrations with unsolved murder cases
Jericha Hays
Lexington woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
Thanksgiving
Organizations making sure families are fed this Thanksgiving