FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Jim Caldwell tracks some tricky early Thanksgiving week travel

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MODE for the very messy early week weather that we will likely encounter.

Last week, we started talking about a multi-state system that would bring gusty winds and rain to the region. The first part of it is already here in Kentucky. Those early stronger wind gusts will get here this afternoon and evening. Most of those will top out around 20-25 MPH. You will encounter a few showers blowing through our skies during that time.

The gustier showers & even a few thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday. If you are planning to sneak away early for Thanksgiving week travel, you will see some tricky stuff in our area and all around us. Our latest storm system will bring winds gusting up to 40 MPH or higher on Tuesday. Some of you might even see a few thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will be very beneficial for our region.

Thanksgiving Day is actually looking much better than some of the long-range indicators had it looking. It will be mainly dry with temperatures in the 50s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

