Good Question: What does Lexington do with household hazardous waste that it collects?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Ron asks, “The City of Lexington recently collected household hazardous waste at its collection center on Old Frankfort Pike. What does the city do with the household hazardous waste that it collects?”

The city doesn’t do anything with it themselves. The company they contract for that process disposes of it. They use a company called Environmental Enterprises, Inc., based out of Cincinnati.

That company is on-site on collection day, sorting the material. Their website says they recycle paint to be used by charities.

“Other materials such as: antifreeze, batteries, oils, ethanol, Freon, aerosols, e-waste, mercury, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, cardboard, plastic, and drums are recycled from the waste streams we receive at our facility.”

A city spokesperson also told me that process is expensive, so they can only afford to do it a couple of times a year.

