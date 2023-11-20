High traffic, wet roads projected for Thanksgiving travel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many are making plans to hit the roads early in the week, but with high traffic and heavy rain, slowdowns are expected.

Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Department of Transportation said, “We are entering the beginning of our busy holiday season, and motorists need to plan ahead. That’s the most important thing.”

With Thanksgiving here later this week, many are preparing to travel to loved ones for the holiday. While traffic is expected, heavy rain is projected to come on Tuesday, making the roadways more dangerous.

“People are impatient around the holidays because of everything that’s going on. That’s why we stress to try to leave early,” said Trooper Josh Satterly, Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, there have been almost 700 people killed in crashes so far this year on the Kentucky Highways.

“We are going to have a lot of troopers on the roadways watching other people’s driving and trying to keep down accidents. Cause that’s our number one goal, to prevent traffic fatalities on the road,” said Satterly.

Folks should focus on leaving good space between vehicles so that in the event of hydroplaning on pooling roadways, serious crashes can be avoided.

“You also want to drive the speed limit or slower cause rain can cause hydroplaning, which can cause accidents,” said Lacy.

“Try to stay safe, ‘cause when you drive safe, other people stay safe as well,” said Satterly.

With the projected high volumes, the Kentucky Department of Transportation is saying that late Wednesday and Early Friday are expected to be their busiest road days for the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.