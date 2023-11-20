Kentucky Newsmakers 11/19: Attorney General-elect Russell Coleman; Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives winter forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Attorney General-elect Russell Coleman, and WKYT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter forecast.

Russell Coleman, a Republican, won 58 percent of the vote to be elected Kentucky’s top prosecutor.

Coleman is a former U.S. Attorney and was an FBI agent before that.

Coleman has announced his transition team, done some initial hiring and is here to lay out his priorities and plans for the office of attorney general.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives us his winter forecast and “bold prediction” and talks about the science behind it.

