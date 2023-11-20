Everyday Kentucky
Lexington woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride

Jericha Hays
Jericha Hays(Fayette County Detention Center/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of stealing and going on a joyride with an ambulance she stole from a Lexington hospital.

Police say on Sunday, 43-year-old Jericha Hays stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East on North Eagle Creek Drive.

They say she was driving recklessly and even hit another car while driving around town.

Police say they tried to pull her over, and a pursuit commenced.

During the pursuit, they say she continued to drive recklessly, including driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

They say she eventually stopped at the Walmart parking lot on North Broadway, where she was arrested.

