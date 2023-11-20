Everyday Kentucky
Memorial for 2022 Lexington murder victim unveiled

20-year-old Amaya Victoria Taylor-Sandifer was shot and killed in a Lexington Park in May 2022.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In May 2022, a shooting at Green Acres Park in Lexington took the life of 49-year-old James Bost Jr. and 20-year-old Amaya Victoria Taylor Sandifer.

On Sunday, Amaya was finally given a headstone at the Evergreen Memory Garden in Lexington.

“She means the world to everybody and just seeing her headstone helps you to remember how amazing she is,” said Shakesha Brown, Amaya’s mentor. “She had an uplifting smile, an uplifting spirit.”

Amaya’s smile is now carved into stone; forever etched and permanently preserving her memory.

“It’s still hard to cope with it. It’s something that you don’t want to believe, but I think it made it more real,” said Brown.

Loved ones showed their gratitude for the 20 years they had with her, and for the impact she left on all.

“One thing that I’m going to miss about her is her laugh, I can hear it right now. Once you hear it, it stays with you forever,” said Brown. “It just warms your heart up because she means everything.”

Amaya is described as a loyal and truthful friend who cared deeply for others.

“She was just very honest. She kept her friends accountable. She was like the mother figure of them,” said Brown.

Her eternal resting place is engraved in granite, celebrating Amaya’s life and legacy, which has just begun.

“She meant the world to us. She’s going to have an everlasting impression on us, and we just love her to death,” said Brown.

No arrests have been made in Amaya’s death. Any information can be provided to Lexington Police or Bluegrass Crimestoppers.

