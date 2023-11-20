Everyday Kentucky
‘My heart hurts’: Lexington advocate shares frustrations with unsolved murder cases

In Lexington’s first homicide of 2023, Andre Maxberry lost her grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Lexington’s first homicide of 2023, Andre Maxberry lost her grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr.

This comes after losing her other grandson, Mykel Waide, in 2020, and her nephew Lowell Washington in 2021.

All of these men were murdered, and all of their cases are still unsolved.

For Andre Maxberry, it still hurts not having her family around.

“My heart, I have never had so much pain in my heart than I do now. I mean, my heart literally hurts.” Maxberry said, “I haven’t had a heart attack, but my heart hurts. Not just for my babies, but for all of our babies.”

Maxberry says she’s called several city officials and leaders, but hasn’t received updates or answers regarding her loved ones cases.

Maxberry says she constantly hears the police department ask for the community’s help.

For the past three years, she says she’s spoken up and given police tips, pictures, and names, but she feels as though it’s all been disregarded.

She says she doesn’t understand how these files are “somewhere collecting dust.”

”We want to get some answers. We want to know that you all are actively working these cases because right now, we can’t tell, and you all can’t show us that you are.” Maxberry said.

We reached out to the Lexington Police Department and they say those three cases are still ongoing investigations.

In a statement to WKYT:

“Our detectives are diligently working on our unsolved cases and continue to make forward progress on many of them. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide information on open investigations since that could jeopardize the case. Disclosure of details might compromise evidence, allowing potential suspects to alter their stories or destroy said evidence, which would hinder the investigation’s progress. Making information public could also jeopardize witness safety or influence their testimony. We continue to collaborate with our community partners in our efforts to bring justice and closure to these families that have been impacted by tragedy. We regularly interact with local residents, neighborhood groups and community leaders in order to aid our investigations. We are committed to solving these cases and continue to explore every lead in order to do so.” Said Lieutenant Brian Peterson.

They are asking anyone with information about these cases to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

