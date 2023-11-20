One person seriously hurt after crash in Lexington

Everyday Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car in Lexington.

Lexington Police say the crash happened before 10:00 p.m. Sunday night on New Circle Road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Police have not released her name.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and no charges have been filed, according to police.

