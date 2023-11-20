Organizations making sure families are fed this Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and there are several places around Lexington where you can get a good free meal on Turkey Day.

Here are some sites and times we’ve found for you:

Lexington rescue mission, site Broadway Christian Church, 187 N. Broadway, Wednesday night 5-7, service at 4 p.m

Catholic Action Center, 1055 Industry Road, Faith and Community Thanksgiving Day Meal, Drive-thru 4:30 to 6:30 on Thanksgiving Day

The Salvation Army Lexington, 736 Main Street, 12 p.m. -1 p.m. until Thanksgiving Day

Hope Center, 360 W. Loudon Ave. Thursday, Lunch for clients at noon, Dinner 5 p.m., open to public

If you’re in a position to give, what can you bring to the table:

“We could use financial support to help us cover the cost of the meal,” said Laura Carr with Lexington Rescue Mission. “People can go to our website and make that donation, or if they want to drop off canned goods, green beans or boxed mashed potatoes.”

“We could use some extra desserts, and we need rolls,” said Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center.

“Utensils as well as food we can take can goods we have a pantry in all three of our kitchens,” said Hope Center Director of Development Katie Vogel.

Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey says the need to feed has increased and the price tag to give out turkey meals up at least 20%.

“The need has grown in our 28 years; its never been this bad,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey says there are 624 children in Fayette County Public Schools without a home.

“You talk about not having a kitchen table or dinner table; they have no home,” said Ramsey.

Salvation Army Major Asit George says his organization is seeing a price hike to serve Thanksgiving meals go up as much as $8,000 to $10,000. Major George says they are seeing the same issue for Christmas as well.

Even with financial obstacles and increased need, organizations like this continue to make it work so that everyone in lexington has an opportunity to have a good Thanksgiving meal.

“We are really grateful for the support the community has given us and continues to offer so that we can continue to give hope to our clients,” said Vogel with the Hope Center.

Laura Carr with the Lexington Rescue Mission says throughout this calendar year, they are serving more people than ever before. She says nine dollars can help feed three people in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.