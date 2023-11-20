Tunnel to Towers covers mortgage for Conley family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From the Army to patrolling the streets of Scott County, Deputy Caleb Conley was raised in a legacy of service.

His father and uncle both served in the military and then returned home to serve their community.

He was shot and killed in the line of duty nearly six months ago.

Hundreds traveled from all over to pay their respects to a man who gave his all.

Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and two children who adored him.

This week is Thanksgiving and the first major holiday without him.

Now, Tunnel to Towers Foundation has stepped up to help care for his family. The New York based non-profit is providing financial stability by paying off their house.

“It’s the largest bill that people have,” said John Huvane, with Tunnel 2 Towers. “We’ll never be able to replace the loved one. A mom or dad, but we are ensuring that the children do not have to move. They can stay with their friends in their school system. It does give them a little piece of mind.”

This year alone, the organization is going to pay off more than 200 mortgages.

Those who don’t have a home, they’ll buy them one.

“We have a mental health program free of charge for the children and for any support. Grandparents, siblings.”

The families of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton and Stanton Police Detective James Kirk were also recipients of the program several years ago.

“It’s tough,” he said. “It’s really tough for some. It’s really hard for them to move on, but we’ll give them the support that they need.”

Huvane says 95 cents of every dollar donated goes directly back to the families and funding homes while building futures.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.