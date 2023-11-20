Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Tunnel to Towers covers mortgage for Conley family

Deputy Caleb Conley
Deputy Caleb Conley(Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From the Army to patrolling the streets of Scott County, Deputy Caleb Conley was raised in a legacy of service.

His father and uncle both served in the military and then returned home to serve their community.

He was shot and killed in the line of duty nearly six months ago.

Hundreds traveled from all over to pay their respects to a man who gave his all.

Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and two children who adored him.

This week is Thanksgiving and the first major holiday without him.

Now, Tunnel to Towers Foundation has stepped up to help care for his family. The New York based non-profit is providing financial stability by paying off their house.

“It’s the largest bill that people have,” said John Huvane, with Tunnel 2 Towers. “We’ll never be able to replace the loved one. A mom or dad, but we are ensuring that the children do not have to move. They can stay with their friends in their school system. It does give them a little piece of mind.”

This year alone, the organization is going to pay off more than 200 mortgages.

Those who don’t have a home, they’ll buy them one.

“We have a mental health program free of charge for the children and for any support. Grandparents, siblings.”

The families of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton and Stanton Police Detective James Kirk were also recipients of the program several years ago.

“It’s tough,” he said. “It’s really tough for some. It’s really hard for them to move on, but we’ll give them the support that they need.”

Huvane says 95 cents of every dollar donated goes directly back to the families and funding homes while building futures.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing hunter found dead, nearly three years after disappearance.
Missing hunter found dead in Clay County
One man left with life threatening injuries after Lexington shooting.
Man seriously hurt after shooting in Lexington
Friends, coworkers share memories of Lexington woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
One dead after I-75 crash involving police cruiser, semi

Latest News

In Lexington’s first homicide of 2023, Andre Maxberry lost her grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr.
‘My heart hurts’: Lexington advocate shares frustrations with unsolved murder cases
Jericha Hays
Lexington woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
We are taking a closer look at traffic numbers from Kentucky State Police over the past decade.
Fact✓Check | Thanksgiving holiday ranks number 2 for deadly crashes
Thanksgiving
Organizations making sure families are fed this Thanksgiving
Bryan Carroll mugshot (file)
Man pleads guilty in connection with March 2021 chaos at UK Hospital