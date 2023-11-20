UK Men’s Soccer falls in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

SOUTHBEND, In. (WKYT) -Kentucky men’s soccer (8-8-4, 3-3-3 Sun Belt) fell 2-0 to No. 2 Notre Dame (12-2-4, 6-0-2 ACC) at Alumni Soccer Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Since 2018, the Wildcats have seen the second round of the NCAA DI Men’s Soccer Tournament five consecutive times. UK is one of three Division I programs in the nation to accomplish the feat. The other two programs to do so are Indiana and Georgetown.

In his 12 seasons at the helm of the program, head coach Johan Cedergren has led Kentucky to 10 NCAA Tournaments to tally 14 appearances in program history.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.