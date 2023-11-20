Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK Men’s Soccer falls in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

UK Men's Soccer
UK Men's Soccer(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHBEND, In. (WKYT) -Kentucky men’s soccer (8-8-4, 3-3-3 Sun Belt) fell 2-0 to No. 2 Notre Dame (12-2-4, 6-0-2 ACC) at Alumni Soccer Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Since 2018, the Wildcats have seen the second round of the NCAA DI Men’s Soccer Tournament five consecutive times. UK is one of three Division I programs in the nation to accomplish the feat. The other two programs to do so are Indiana and Georgetown.

In his 12 seasons at the helm of the program, head coach Johan Cedergren has led Kentucky to 10 NCAA Tournaments to tally 14 appearances in program history.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation resulted in 28 suspects being indicted, arrested, and charged with multiple...
More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Lexington
Man arrested after shooting in Madison County
Friends, coworkers share memories of Lexington woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast
Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast

Latest News

No. 13 UK Volleyball beats Missouri
UK Volleyball wins 14th-straight match
UK's Ajae Petty
UK Women’s Basketball falls at FGCU
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception with Kentucky...
UK AT USC DRAFT
Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham (0) drives around Stonehill guard Se'yphon Triplett (4) during...
Reed Sheppard scores 25 to lead No. 17 Kentucky in 101-67 rout of Stonehill