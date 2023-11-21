Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

2 men arrested for kidnapping store manager and stealing more than 120 guns, police say

The armed robbery happened last Thursday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.
The armed robbery happened last Thursday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - Two men are facing federal charges after police in Michigan said they kidnapped the manager of a sporting goods store, forced him to give them the passcode to the store and then stole more than 120 guns.

In a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon, officials said the robbery was carried out at the Dunham’s Sports store in Benton Township.

Officials said the Benton Township Police Department received a 911 call from the store manager of the store at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 17. He reportedly told police that two unknown people approached him outside of his home just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 16 and held him at gunpoint. He was then blindfolded, handcuffed and placed in the back of his own car.

The suspects then drove the manager to an unknown area and threatened him with a gun to his head until he gave them the passcode for the security system at the store and told them how to access it.

One of the suspects then stayed with the manager while the other left.

Surveillance video caught the other suspect entering the store at about 10:40 p.m., disabling the alarm system and filling two Yeti coolers with handguns before leaving.

According to officials, 123 handguns in total were missing from the store.

Authorities said they were led to one of the suspects after they allegedly used CashApp to try to send money from the manager’s card to another account. This ultimately led them to the two suspects, who were identified during Tuesday’s press conference as brothers Dontrell Nance and Darnell Bishop.

Nance and Bishop were later taken into custody after police recovered all but one of the 123 stolen guns.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
One dead after I-75 crash involving police cruiser, semi
Jericha Hays
Lexington woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
There’s a new, mysterious illness that veterinarians nationwide are warning pet owners about.
Veterinarians warning pet owners about new, mysterious illness
Ambulance
Section of I-75 back open after deadly crash involving semi
Missing hunter found dead, nearly three years after disappearance.
Missing hunter found dead in Clay County

Latest News

Christopher is an amateur boxer. She started back in 2018, after several knee injuries as a...
Georgetown boxer hopes to make moves to the national level
The judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison, but she will spend the final five...
Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced
On Monday, November 27, federal funds designated for rental and utility assistance will run out.
Federal funding for rental assistance to run out next week
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire
Israel, Hamas and the U.S. are near a deal, possibly as soon as Tuesday, for Hamas to release...
Israel/Hamas near deal to pause fighting, free some hostages