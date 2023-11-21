EXCLUSIVE | In interview from jail, suspect describes night of deadly Nicholas Co. crash

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - In an interview from jail, a suspect charged with murder and DUI denied driving at the time of the deadly crash, but still said what happened could have been prevented.

Cheyeene Clifford, now 25, is charged with 11 counts in connection with a crash late the night of June 3 in Nicholas County. Gage Gaunce, 20, and Clay Welch, 17, died. Two others were injured.

In the months since the crash, WKYT Investigates has uncovered several new developments in the case. Now, for the first time, Clifford is sharing his side of the story.

“Just so people can finally hear my side out,” he said. “I’ve done served six months for something I didn’t do.”

WKYT’s Garrett Wymer spoke with Clifford for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon in the visitation area of the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center, where Clifford is being held on a $500,000 bond.

In the interview, Clifford called the crash “a tragic accident” and a “freak accident,” and said, despite having a lot of down time in jail, that he tries not to think about that night.

“Me and Gage,” he said, “I’ve known his whole family from the time I was growing up. I was a little kid, I grew up with his family. It was just a freak accident.

“I pray every night for them,” he said. “I wish he was still here. It’s something I live with. I’ve got to think about that every night.”

Parts of Clifford’s account corroborated WKYT’s previous reporting, while others also raised more questions about the crash and about the actions of police during the traffic stop earlier that night.

Before the crash

Clifford had been out that day fishing with a friend, he said, when the other group showed up with alcohol. They spent the evening together fishing, swimming and drinking before heading back into town in Clifford’s truck.

That is when, according to dispatch logs and 911 audio previously obtained by WKYT, someone they passed called police, reporting what the caller described as reckless driving and people inside the truck hanging out of the windows.

Just a few minutes later, in response to the reckless driving complaint, Officer Jamie Copher pulled Clifford over at a Shell gas station. It was 9:49 p.m. - less than two hours before the fatal crash.

Carlisle police do not have body cameras or dashboard cameras that would have captured video of the traffic stop, and incident reports and radio traffic from it include only the communications between the officer and the dispatcher.

That means much remains unknown about what exactly happened during the six-minute traffic stop.

WKYT’s Garrett Wymer asked Clifford about it in the following exchange:

Reporter: “Were you intoxicated at that point?” Clifford: “I probably had a few beers at that point, honestly, yeah.” Reporter: “Do you think you were showing signs of that?” Clifford: “No.” Reporter: “So you don’t think [the officer] necessarily would’ve known by looking at you...” Clifford: “I mean, he knew there were open containers in the truck. My buddy didn’t even hide it in the back that he knew - Gage, that passed away.” Reporter: “So there were open containers in the truck at the time y’all were pulled over, and you think the officer saw that?” Clifford: “There’s no way he didn’t. He was right up on the window ledge talking to them. It was sitting right in their lap.”

Clifford said Officer Copher told him he pulled him over because Clifford’s new LED headlights were flickering.

Clifford claimed the officer never asked him for his ID, insurance or registration - despite, as 911 audio previously confirmed, the dispatcher informing the officer that Clifford’s registration was expired and that his proof of insurance needed to be verified.

Clifford said he was not asked if he had been drinking and he was not given any sobriety tests. He said he does not think he would have passed one.

As WKYT Investigates previously reported, Clifford was let go from the traffic stop with a warning.

“He said, ‘I know, I was a kid as well,’” Clifford said the officer told them. “He said, ‘Y’all like to have fun.’ He said, ‘But just take it out of town.’”

Dispatch logs show the traffic stop lasted six minutes. Cheyeene Clifford was given a verbal warning. (Carlisle Police dispatch logs)

Before that, Clifford claims, the group did not have plans other than to hang out at the Marathon station with some other people. It was then - just before 10 p.m. - that they decided to head out of town to a bar on the Nicholas-Fleming county line, he said.

“Plain and simple, either I would’ve got a DUI,” Clifford said, “or, if he never brought that up, we would’ve never left town for the accident to occur.”

The crash

The group did not end up being at the Gyp Joint for long, Clifford said. He said he and a friend ordered a beer and drank maybe half of it before the owner asked the others in their group for IDs.

When they did not have them, they were told to go outside, Clifford said. Clifford claimed that at that point he handed off his truck keys and told the others they could leave. Clifford, too, ended up being kicked out and had to leave with them after the group was revving up his truck and spinning his tires in the parking lot, he said.

From there, he said they went to a boat dock off Mexico Road, before heading back into town to try to get beer. By now it was almost midnight.

Clifford is adamant that he was not driving his truck at that time.

“I was sitting on the center console, and I looked up, and that’s when I noticed it was too late,” he said. “All I had time for was to cover my face, and that’s when I went out the windshield.”

The crash happened on Myers Road, about 10 minutes out from Carlisle. (WKYT)

Other than the gap between being thrown out of the truck and coming to a short time later, Clifford said he remembers “pretty much all of it.”

“I woke up down at the bottom of the hill next to the creek bed. And I didn’t even know what had happened at that time,” he said. “And that’s when I stood up, and I realized my shoes was gone, and my shirt, and I was just covered in blood, and I turned around and seen the truck had overturned. And I ran up there and, you know, I tried to help my friends.”

Clifford claimed he helped the neighbor who showed up pry the door open, remove one of the victims and perform CPR.

A blood test after the crash found Clifford’s blood-alcohol content to be .14, his arrest citation states - nearly double the legal limit of .08.

The post-arrest complaint states that Clifford first lied to investigators about driving at the time of the crash. (Kentucky Court of Justice)

Investigators said he also told them he was not driving, but: “Through investigation it was determined that above subject was in fact driving the vehicle at the time of the accident,” they concluded.

It does not specify how that was determined.

When pressed over why investigators would say that, then, and what evidence might exist either to prove or disprove it in an eventual trial, Clifford blamed the arrest on law enforcement corruption and personal vendettas.

“At the end of the day a jury’s got to prove you guilty without benefit of a doubt,” Clifford said. “There’s no way that would ever happen.”

Unanswered questions

Clifford is due back in court December 18 for a pre-trial conference. He said he has already turned down one plea deal and would not accept another offer. He said he wants a trial as soon as possible so he can see his daughter.

Another motion hour in the civil litigation filed against Clifford, his insurance company and the bar is also scheduled for December 18, online court records show.

Officer Copher, who conducted the traffic stop earlier in the night, had previously resigned from the Carlisle Police Department effective July 24 but was later rehired.

That came amid an ongoing officer shortage in Carlisle precipitated by at least six retirements or resignations since June, according to documents WKYT Investigates obtained through an open records request.

A Carlisle Police Department roster prepared in September showed just two officers at the time: Chief William Denton and Officer Copher.

In attempting on Monday to reach Chief Denton for comment on Clifford’s claims about the traffic stop and whether such actions would be in line with officers’ policies and training, WKYT was told that Chief Denton had resigned.

Carlisle Mayor Ronnie Clark, reached by phone on Tuesday morning, told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer that he did not want to speak to him and then abruptly hung up the phone.

