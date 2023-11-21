FCPS bus with students on board involved in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington school bus with students on board was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened a little after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Man o’ War Boulevard at Jocasta Drive

FCPS officials say the bus was heading to Bryan Station Middle School when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

We’re told five students were on the bus, but no injuries were reported with the crash.

